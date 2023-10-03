September 2023 Winston Announces Equipment Grant To East Baton Rouge Parish School System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Winston Foodservice, in partnership with the School Nutrition Foundation , is pleased to announce the recipient of its annual Winston Equipment Grant. The 2023 grant recipient is East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



This annual grant program was established in partnership with the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF) to help schools in need serve hot, nutritious meals to their students. Grant recipients may choose any ten pieces of Winston's CVap® equipment, collectively valued at approximately $100,000. The grant recipient decides which equipment best suits their needs.



Dr. Nadine Mann is the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director for East Baton Rouge Parish School System. This school year, the school system will reopen three schools that were formerly used as charter schools.



“CNP was tasked with opening three schools this fall after food service and buildings were operated under the jurisdiction of charter schools. Most of the kitchen equipment was broken, with replacement falling on CNP. The Winston Equipment Grant provided much needed kitchen equipment for all three sites, plus a test kitchen for training staff. I am most grateful for the award,” said Dr. Mann.



While Winston Foodservice provides the grant, the company is not involved in selecting which district receives it.



About School Nutrition Foundation:

SNF is the charitable arm of the School Nutrition Association (SNA), with an independent board of directors made up of school nutrition directors and industry partners. Through collaboration with the SNA, allied partners, and donors, the SNF is committed to:

- Identifying and supporting school nutrition research, trends, and innovations

- Sharing best practices with the school nutrition community

- Providing scholarships to SNA members for professional development and continuing education.



About Winston Foodservice:

Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries , an American manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and service. Contact them today to learn more about their services and products.

