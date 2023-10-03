Team Europe Crowned Ryder Cup Champion After Historic Victory In Rome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEAM EUROPE CELEBRATE WINNING THE RYDER CUP 2023

ROLEX TESTIMONEE AND TEAM EUROPE CAPTAIN LUKE DONALD WITH THE TROPHY AFTER WINNING THE RYDER CUP 2023

A GENERAL VIEW OF THE 1ST TEE AT THE RYDER CUP 2023

ROME, ITALY, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Captained by Rolex Testimonee Luke Donald, Team Europe overcame spirited opposition from the U.S. Team to reign supreme in Rome and take victory at The Ryder Cup 2023. Twenty-four of the world's best players contested three days of match-play golf at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, located on the outskirts of the Italian capital, in an intensely competitive showdown between champions from either side of the Atlantic. Both teams contributed to a memorable spectacle, which resulted in Europe reclaiming the coveted trophy.A highlight of the sporting calendar, The Ryder Cup is golf at its very best and the biennial contest between Europe and the United States has always been a beacon of sportsmanship, perseverance and courage. This year's edition was no different and served as a reminder of why the competition is the pre-eminent international men's team event, this year staged in front of some 270,000 passionate fans.In a magnificent all-round display, Team Europe made the best possible start in its bid to regain The Ryder Cup, with Donald's decision to begin with the alternate-shot foursomes, rather than the traditional fourballs, immediately paying dividends. The Europeans won all four foursomes matches to sweep Friday morning's opening session for the first time in the event's history. Holding off a determined fightback from the U.S. Team, the inspired hosts enjoyed a 61⁄2–11⁄2 lead after day one. On Saturday, Team Europe stretched its advantage over the visitors to 101⁄2–51⁄2, and at the conclusion, triumphed 161⁄2–111⁄2.Following his team's triumph on Sunday, Team Europe captain Luke Donald paid tribute to his players and touched on the unique qualities of The Ryder Cup. He said:“I am pretty emotional. It's been a long process, an amazing journey, and I have really enjoyed this one. This is why The Ryder Cup is so special to me and the guys. We play for each other and we will share those memories forever. I gave them a good culture and prepared them well but then it was a case of staying out of the way. They had to do it and play well, and they did. These guys will be around for a long time and we will put up a great fight in two years' time.”The Englishman selected fellow Rolex Testimonees Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Francesco Molinari and José María Olazábal as his vice-captains and their combined experience played a key role in guiding Europe to glory. This victory elevates Donald into an exclusive group of Testimonees to have led their side to victory at The Ryder Cup, which includes Arnold Palmer (1963, 1975), Jack Nicklaus (1983), Tom Watson (1993), Bernhard Langer (2004), Colin Montgomerie (2010), Olazábal (2012), Paul McGinley (2014) and Bjørn (2018).Continuing his remarkable rise, Ludvig Åberg, one of the newest Rolex Testimonees, became the first golfer to play at a Ryder Cup before featuring in a Major championship. Further history was made on the Saturday when the 23-year-old Swede was part of the European pair that recorded a dominating 9-and-7 victory in the morning foursomes, the largest margin of victory for an 18-hole match, foursomes or otherwise, at The Ryder Cup.Commenting on his debut, Ludvig Åberg said:“It's always been a motivation for me. Growing up in Europe and in Sweden, you want to be part of these teams at some point during your career, but I didn't realize it was going to happen this quickly. It's really cool the way that these past couple of months have panned out for me. If someone would have told me a couple of months ago that I would be here at The Ryder Cup, I probably wouldn't have believed them. It's been quite intense but I'm trying to embrace it and enjoy it.”Other members of the Rolex family involved for Team Europe included Jon Rahm, who led out the team in the Sunday singles against World No. 1 and fellow Testimonee Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.U.S. Team captain and Rolex Testimonee Zach Johnson said:“If I have any reflection right now it's that you take your hat off, tip your cap – whatever the cliche is – to Team Europe and Luke. They played great and they earned it. Very impressive. We got outplayed, but we showed grit, we showed heart and then it got interesting there. I'm grateful for each and every one of them.”The intergenerational camaraderie, coupled with the spirit of international rivalry, makes The Ryder Cup a uniquely engaging and captivating event. This is a competition that champions teamwork and fair play – qualities that resonate with Rolex's own defining philosophy and its quest for perpetual excellence.Rolex's ties run deep in Ryder Cup folklore. As part of its long-standing commitment to the game of golf dating back almost 60 years, the Swiss watchmaker first partnered with the competition in 1995 as Official Timekeeper of Team Europe. The brand has since become a Worldwide Partner at all editions of the event in both Europe and the United States, and is also Presenting Partner of the weekly Ryder Cup Points Standings that determine player qualification.The brand's iconic clocks adorned Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, blending perfectly among the stunning countryside setting, located just 16 km (10 miles) north-east of the ancient city of Rome, providing a stage befitting the world-class talent on show. By hosting the 44th edition, Italy became the seventh European nation to stage the tournament, joining England, Scotland, Spain, Ireland, Wales and France.The Ryder Cup is a global spectacle that transcends the discipline. One of the defining aspects of the revered event is the passion displayed by players and spectators alike. The unique team format generates a distinct energy not seen in traditional stroke-play tournaments. At this year's edition, the crowd produced a typically electric atmosphere, unparalleled in the world of golf, which Team Europe thrived on. Winning captain Luke Donald acknowledged the fervent support his team had received, saying:“The crowd was incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better setting in Rome.”The Ryder Cup continues to stir enduring memories. With roots dating back to 1927, it has delivered some of the sport's most exciting duels and memorable moments, making it one of the world's most-cherished and watched competitions. Legendary players and members of the Rolex family, Nicklaus for one, have indelibly etched their names into Ryder Cup history. The American's concession at the 1969 Ryder Cup is widely regarded as one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship ever seen in golf.The Ryder Cup is named after English businessman and golf enthusiast Samuel Ryder, who donated the trophy in 1927 as the prize for an international competition between US and British professional golfers at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. With each passing edition, The Ryder Cup continues to inspire and its legacy within the world of sport has only grown stronger following the spectacular showing in Rome. In 2025, the attention of the golfing world will turn to the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in New York state as it hosts event for the first time. The world-renowned venue has hosted the U.S. Open on two occasions: in 2002, when Rolex Testimonee Tiger Woods captured his second U.S. Open title with a dominant wire-to-wire victory, and most recently, in 2009.

