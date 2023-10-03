Allergy Partners Announces Acquisition Of Charleston Allergy And Asthma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allergy Partners , the largest single specialty in Allergy Practice in the United States, announced that Charleston Allergy and Asthma has joined the Allergy Partners family effective today. Charleston Allergy and Asthma is the leading care provider for patients with allergy, asthma, and immunologic disorders throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina."We are delighted to welcome Charleston Allergy and Asthma into Allergy Partners. I have had the most profound respect for their physicians for years. They are known for delivering patient-centered, high-quality care and have long been a trusted resource for patients in the region. The strong foundation they have created gives us a great platform to serve even more patients throughout the region," said Dr. David Brown, Vice Chairman & Founder of Allergy Partners."All of us at Charleston Allergy and Asthma are excited about having our practice become part of the Allergy Partners network," said Dr. Bruce Ball, managing physician. "It is an honor to serve patients in Charleston and throughout the Low Country. By combining resources with Allergy Partners, we will be able to ensure the delivery of the highest quality care to patients in this region for generations to come."About Charleston Allergy and Asthma:Charleston Allergy and Asthma was founded 37 years ago by Drs. Bruce Ball and Tom Harper. The practice consists of six board-certified allergists, 38 total team members, and serves patients from three locations in the Charleston, SC area.About Allergy Partners:Allergy Partners is the largest single-specialty care provider for allergy, asthma, and immunologic disorders in the United States. Headquartered in Asheville, NC, they have 145 allergists, 50 Advanced Practice Providers, and over 1,250 team members in 150 locations across 20 states.

