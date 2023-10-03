Insigniam Consultant Tracy D. Holloman Selected For Prestigious CED Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Committee for Economic Development announced last week the appointment of Tracy D. Holloman as a recipient of the esteemed CED Fellowship Program.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) announced last week the appointment of Tracy D. Holloman , a consultant at Insigniam , as a recipient of the esteemed CED Fellowship Program . This prestigious program, characterized by its innovative corporate mentorship, leadership development, and networking initiatives, serves as a catalyst for mid-career women to ascend to influential positions in the C-Suite, aligning with CED's commitment to advancing women in the workforce.Tracy D. Holloman, a professional known for her transformative work with executives dedicated to achieving exceptional performance, brings a wealth of expertise to the CED Fellowship Program. With a strong focus on catalyzing breakthroughs in diversity and inclusion, enhancing leadership capabilities, fostering employee engagement, and collaborating closely with C-Suite executives to conceptualize and execute business strategies that align with their strategic visions, Tracy has consistently demonstrated her commitment to driving organizational excellence.CED's selection of Tracy D. Holloman as a participant in the Fellowship Program underscores her remarkable achievements and contributions to the fields of leadership and management. This collaboration promises to further empower her in her mission to drive positive change within the corporate landscape, benefiting not only Insigniam but also the broader business community.About InsigniamIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world's best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.About the Committee for Economic DevelopmentThe Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading U.S. companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees.

