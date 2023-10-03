Crowdfunding For Japanese Scroll Action Game SEVEN DOLLS-Sun Break Now Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G announces the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for its exciting new scroll action game,“SEVEN DOLLS-Sun Break”.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- G is thrilled to announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for its exciting new scroll action game,“SEVEN DOLLS-Sun Break.” The campaign, live on Kickstarter since September 29, aims to raise funds to bolster the development of this innovative game.About the Game:In the cybernetic Ukiyo-e world of“SEVEN DOLLS-Sun Break,” players control the protagonist, "Fox-01 Konomi," a brave heroine battling the DOLL army led by "Shisaihime." Engage in exhilarating scroll action gameplay, taking down enemies in rapid succession.The crowdfunding campaign offers various reward tiers, including early access to the game, character tapestries, a chance to design an enemy character, and tickets to participate in mob character voice recording, providing opportunities for backers to become an integral part of the game's creation.G will keep fans updated on the development progress via social media and the official website, where we will be sharing videos, game screens, and more.Game's Prologue:Fox-01 Konomi, a reconnaissance DOLL manufactured at the Empire's DOLL factory, was deployed to suppress human rebels. Over time, witnessing the indomitable human spirit, Konomi starts questioning her existence and purpose. This leads her on a journey of self-discovery, battling the forces dispatched to decommission her as she seeks answers to her burgeoning questions.Character Introduction:Fox-01 Konko: The main protagonist. A reconnaissance DOLL on the run after developing a consciousness, evading the special forces in pursuit.Shisaihime: The stage bosses, powerful adversaries that Konomi must confront during her journey.Development Timeline (Tentative):July–September 2023: Prototype ProductionNovember 2023–February 2024: Alpha Version ProductionMarch–April 2024: Beta Version ProductionMay 2024: Open Beta Test PeriodJune–September 2024: Final Release ProductionOctober 2024: Official ReleaseNote: The production schedule is subject to change depending on various factors.Game Details:Title: SEVEN DOLLS-Sun BreakDeveloper: GRelease Date: October 2024 (Tentative)Genre: Scroll ActionPlayer Count: Single-playerCERO Rating: B (Suitable for ages 12 and above)Platforms: Steam, Nintendo SwitchTM, PS4/PS5, X BOX (Tentative)Retail Price: TBDFor more information, visit the official G website, follow us on Twitter, or check out our Instagram.© G

