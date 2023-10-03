Tajikistan, WB Discuss Cooperation Prospects In Promotion Of Exports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 3. Tajikistan and the World Bank (WB) discussed the current situation and future prospects of their partnership in developing exports of Tajik goods and products, as well as Tajikistan's entry into the global e-commerce, Trend reports.

This topic was addressed during a meeting between director of the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, Bahriddin Sirojiddinzoda, and representatives of the WB.

The parties also explored opportunities to strengthen and expand cooperation in marketing and logistics.

Regarding the establishment of logistics centers in Tajikistan, the Agency director noted that necessary measures have been taken to address logistics issues and that foreign investments are required for creating these logistics centers.

The parties also discussed future plans for the export of fresh fruits, including lemons, cherries, and grapes, to China using e-commerce. Representatives of the WB expressed their readiness to collaborate with the Export Agency in supporting its initiatives.

Tajikistan became a member of the WB in 1993 and the International Development Association (IDA) in 1994. Since then, the WB has given Tajikistan more than $2.5 billion in grants and low-interest loans to help reduce poverty and enhance the well-being of its people.