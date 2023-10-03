Separatists Deliberately Starve Armenian Population In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)It has been confirmed that separatists deliberately starved the Armenian population in Karabakh, Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan said, Trend reports.

He noted that the warehouses in Karabakh were filled with food.

"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan was right. The warehouses in Karabakh were full of food. The so-called "officials" of Karabakh starved the people. For example, Arayik Harutyunyan had a year's supply of sunflower oil at the Red Market," he said.

During the inspection of the territories of Khankendi and neighboring districts by Azerbaijani state structures, in addition to weapons depots, a food warehouse was also discovered.

That is, the Armenians, who allegedly "starved for weeks" in Khankendi, had enough food, including flour, sunflower oil, children's juices, etc.

