Separatists Deliberately Starve Armenian Population In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

It has been
confirmed that separatists deliberately starved the Armenian
population in Karabakh, Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan said,
Trend reports.
He noted that the warehouses in Karabakh were filled with
food.
"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan was right. The warehouses in Karabakh
were full of food. The so-called "officials" of Karabakh starved
the people. For example, Arayik Harutyunyan had a year's supply of
sunflower oil at the Red Market," he said.
During the inspection of the territories of Khankendi and
neighboring districts by Azerbaijani state structures, in addition
to weapons depots, a food warehouse was also discovered.
That is, the Armenians, who allegedly "starved for weeks" in
Khankendi, had enough food, including flour, sunflower oil,
children's juices, etc.
VIDEO:
