In Occupied Donetsk Region, Train Ran Over SAM - Three Invaders Killed And Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A train ran over an anti-aircraft missile system in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region (in the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic'), killing three occupants and wounding two others.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

He published a message printed in the 'DPR': "A train ran over an anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in the 'DPR', three Russian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded."

It specifies that at night, on the Yenakijeve-Vuhlehirs'k railway line, a freight train ran over a Strela-10 missile system of the Russian armed forces. According to preliminary data, the driver was traveling as part of a military convoy, but at some point lost control, drove off the bridge and was hit by the train. As a result of the accident, the locomotive derailed.

The 'Donetsk People's Republic' (DPR) is an occupation puppet regime established by the Russian Federation in 2014 on the occupied territory of certain districts of the Donetsk region of Ukraine, the self-styled terrorist quasi-state formation.

The Russian invaders turned the 'DPR' into a military and logistics hub for their army.