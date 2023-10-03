Ten Houses Damaged As Russians Massively Shell Kharkiv Region's Kozacha Lopan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have massively shelled the Kharkiv region's urban-type settlement of Kozacha Lopan. Many houses were damaged, and power supply services were partially interrupted.

The relevant statement was made by Derhachi Town Military Administration Head Viacheslav Zadorenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A few hours ago, the Russian army launched at least 10 strikes on civil infrastructure in the village. Up to 10 detached houses and household buildings were damaged, as well as power transmission lines,” the report states.

Some parts of Kozacha Lopan were left without electricity. Relevant services are working at the scene.

A reminder that Kozacha Lopan is a border settlement in the Kharkiv region, which was seized by Russian troops immediately as the full-scale invasion started but liberated from the occupiers by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.