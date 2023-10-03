Turkish MFA Issues Statement On Occasion Of Anniversary Of Nakhchivan Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the signing of the
Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundations of the
Organisation of Turkic States, we warmly congratulate on the Day of
Cooperation of Turkic States," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs said in a statement, Azernew s
reported.
Started in 1992 as "Summits of Heads of State of Turkic-speaking
countries", this process has now turned into a full-fledged
international organization thanks to the strong will and joint
efforts of the participating countries.
The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly expand and
deepen cooperation among member States, harmonize national
capacities, and promote peace and stability as a responsible and
responsive regional player on the world stage.
Turkiye will continue its tireless efforts to further strengthen
Turkic cooperation and make the Turkic world "stronger together,"
the statement said.
MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107179240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.