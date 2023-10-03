Azerbaijan Releases Volume Of Humanitarian Aid To Armenian Residents Of Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
published statistics on humanitarian assistance provided by the
central authorities of Azerbaijan to the Armenian residents of
Garabagh as of October 3, Azernews reports.
At the moment, more than 40 tons of food and hygiene products,
40 tons of flour, more than 200 tons of fuel, and more than 22 tons
of drinking water have been delivered to the Armenian residents of
Garabagh, along with other essential items.
It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan has begun
practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents
living in the Garabagh region. In this regard, Ramin Mamedov,
appointed responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of
Garabagh, met with representatives of the Armenian residents in the
cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25, and 29,
2023.
During the meetings, plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
reintegration were presented and discussions were held around
this.
It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the
framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws, and
international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Regardless of ethnic, religious, or linguistic affiliation,
equal rights and freedoms of everyone are guaranteed, including the
safety of everyone.
