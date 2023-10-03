Giant Sports Cards Opened A New Store In The Alpharetta, Georgia

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Alpharetta, Georgia Oct 3, 2023

Giant Sports Cards is a high-end, online sports card shop that launched its new brick-and-mortar store at 5530 Windward Parkway, Suite 110E Alpharetta, GA 30004 . With a huge inventory of the newest releases, sports card collectors and enthusiasts from all over the country will be able to view and purchase the hottest hobby boxes, wax, and singles in person.

Built from the ground up by an all-star team of fellow collectors, Giant Sports Cards has changed the game, going from a successful online shop to an in-person experience filled with state-of-the-art cards at competitive prices and GOAT-level customer service.

"I wish a shop like this existed when I was a kid," said Jon Butts, the founder and owner of Giant Sports Cards. "With the incredible growth in the last couple of years, I can finally make that happen, not just for myself but for the community. I want to create a space that brings together sports lovers and helps others create fun memories together."

Butts built the company from $1,000 (with no outside funding) to $10MM+ in revenue with a successful exit to private equity and has been awarded Auburn University's Entrepreneur of the Year and #40 Fastest Growing Company in America as recognized by the Inc 5000.

About Giant Sports Cards

Giant Sports Cards is on a mission to spread the fun of sports card collecting and help passionate collectors create a lifetime of new memories. Whether someone has $20 to spend or $20k to spend or pulls a card from a hobby box worth $1 or $1 million, they want to deliver a positive, authentic, and extraordinary experience, providing MVP treatment every time.

