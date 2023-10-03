Three Scientists Share Nobel Prize In Physics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm Tuesday decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 to three scientists for "their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules."

The Academy in a press release named the three scientists as, Pierre Agostini, Ohio State University, Columbus, USA, Ferenc Krausz, Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching and Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich, Germany, and Anne L'Huillier, Lund University, Sweden.

"They have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy," it noted.

The prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million) will be shared equally between the laureates.

