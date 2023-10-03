Kuwait Crown Prince Hosts Judge Bouresli As Head Of Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli who swore in as the new president of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Court of Cassation.

The meeting was attended by head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Abdullah Eid Faleh Al-Roquba and Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Office (retired Lieutenant General) Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince's office undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Mazin Al-Essa. (end)

