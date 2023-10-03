Armenia's Parliament Votes For ICC Basic System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Armenia's parliament voted Tuesday to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move which would worsen the current crisis between Moscow and Yerevan.

Armenia's parliament gave 60 votes in favor of joining the ICC basic system, while 22 votes were against, Armenian News Agency (armenpress) said.

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry warned, in a statement issued earlier, Armenian authorities that approving the ICC system may have negative consequences on ties between Russia and Armenia.

The statement said that this move is an "unacceptable" as the ICC issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leadership.

The ratification of this system will prevent Russian officials from visiting Armenia, it noted.

Furthermore, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that ratifying this system will enable Armenia to use the ICC for its (Armenia) safety and holding accountable Azerbaijan in the wake of the incidents that have recently occurred in Nagorny Karabakh.

The ICC issued last March an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine. (end)

as







MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179210