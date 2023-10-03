Kuwait Pavilion Depicts Oases At Qatar's EXPO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti pavilion at the International Horticultural Exhibition EXPO 2023 sheds light on the national efforts for attaining sustainable development, the acting director general of Kuwait Environment Public Authority Samira Al-Kandari said on Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Kandari said the Kuwaiti section is situated within the exhibition international zone at Bidda' park, indicating some of its basic themes derived from the oases in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti pavilion is distinguished with interactive displays about plants that grow in Kuwait, Al-Kandari said.

Participants must meet some basic terms, such as manifesting much of their pavilion in green, she added, affirming that the event aims at exploring countries' efforts against desertification, agricultural expertise and technologies.

The 179-day exhibition that addresses gardening and is basically aimed at promoting solutions for desertification is the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East.

The exhibition kicked on Monday under the theme "a green desert and better environment, with sponsorship by the Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. It will proceed until March

sss











MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179209