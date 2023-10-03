Hope Spring Launches First Sets Of Charity Christmas Ecards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire based, international clean water advocacy charity, Hope Spring, today announced the launch of its first set of charity Christmas greetings ecards for 2023. The international development NGO has released a set of Christmas eCards annually as part of its fundraising efforts in the last quarter of each year, for the past three years.

The set of Christmas eCards announced is titled the twelve cats of Christmas, a tongue in cheek parody of the popular twelve days of Christmas song. The twelve cats of Christmas eCards featured one breed of popular cat breed found in British homes each day leading up to Christmas. The dozen cats featured included the popular and most common moggy to the exotic Korat and Bengal cats.

According to Hope Spring eCard platform and social media manager Seun Olonade“Cat lovers will appreciate and enjoy receiving the twelves cats of Christmas eCard as a Christmas greetings card”. She added that“the inspiration for the twelves cats Christmas card came from a mixture of the popularity of our cats charity birthday ecards and my fondness for the twelve days of Christmas song”.

The twelve cats of Christmas and other ecards to be launched in the coming weeks, are expected to help Hope Spring water Christmas fundraising efforts. The holiday period around December is one of the busiest for Hope Spring fundraising platform and for charities in the UK in general.

A successful fundraising campaign in the last quarter of this year, will enable Hope Spring to fund some of their outstanding well and borehole projects in 2023. You can view and send the twelve cats of Christmas ecards at Hope Spring ecards website. You will also find more information about their clean water advocacy projects on their homepage.