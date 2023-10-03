Commercial Robots Market Size: In-Depth Analysis Of Industry Trends And Projections Up To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial robots market is propelled by demand for automation solutions to improve productivity, reduce labor costs & enhance operational efficiency.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031, the Commercial Robots Market is expected to rise from its projected value of $15.2 billion in 2021 to $85.2 billion by 2031.

Commercial robots are devices that can aid in the replication or replacement of human actions in a variety of applications, including the movement of materials within a factory, the delivery of retail goods, medications, and supplies, the gathering and transmission of data, the inspection of objects, the recording of videos, the monitoring of ongoing projects, the mapping of activities, and more. Industrial robots are autonomous, programmable devices. They are able to program manipulators with many functions on three or more axes.

Collaborative robots, or cobots, are gaining popularity due to their ability to work safely alongside humans. These robots are finding applications in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and more, where they assist human workers, enhance productivity, and streamline operations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are becoming integral to commercial robots. These technologies enable robots to learn from their environments, make real-time decisions, and improve their capabilities over time. AI-driven robots are increasingly being used for tasks such as quality control, autonomous navigation, and predictive maintenance.

Commercial robots are finding new opportunities in service industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail. Service robots are being deployed for tasks like customer service, cleaning, and even telemedicine, where they enhance efficiency and provide unique customer experiences.

As sustainability becomes a priority, there is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly commercial robots. Manufacturers are developing robots with energy-efficient components and materials, as well as those designed for recycling. This trend aligns with the broader push toward environmentally responsible practices in industries that use robots extensively.

The global commercial robots market share is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, it is classified into field robots, medical robots, autonomous guided, robotics, drones, and others. By application, it is classified into medical & healthcare, defense & security, agriculture & forestry, marine, and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the commercial robots market report include Northrop Grumman Corp., Kuka AG, iRobot Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies Inc., Honda Motor Company Limited, 3D Robotics Inc., Alphabet Inc., Accuray Inc., AeroVironment Inc.

