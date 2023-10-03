Alternative Energy Market Expected To Reach $3.2 Trillion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 10.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alternative Energy

Alternative Energy Market Predicted to Accelerate Growth by 2021 – 2031

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Alternative Energy Market by Type (Nuclear Energy, Solar Energy, Geothermal Energy), and by End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The alternative energy market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.2 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 1860, the world's first solar energy system was invented by French investor Augustin Mouchot. According to inventor predictions, one day coal supply will run out and there will be a need for an alternative energy source. The idea of alternative energy is very ancient evolved slowly across the centuries and has given birth to various curious devices.

Regions are compelling concerns about energy security, considering the exponentially increasing demand for electricity through different end users. New government and state support are favoring green energy companies with the increase in research and development. The demand for electricity through natural sources is increasing which boosting the alternative energy market share. The capital and operating costs will be reduced with the implementation of new laws related to green energy, which will close the gap between green energy and readily available sources like oil and natural gas. To meet the expanding demand of the people in various countries, the proper study of the location and availability of alternative sources should be done prior to the construction of any alternative energy plant. The commencement of a new alternative energy plant will help to boost the alternative energy market size in the near future.

In the alternative energy market, the nuclear energy segment dominates as the source is more reliable. The industrial sector dominates the alternative energy market as it includes both production and utility companies. In alternative energy market analysis, several factors contribute to the growing demand for alternative energy in the residential end-use sector, which accounts for the market segment with the greatest CAGR. The residential segment is contributing to alternative energy market growth and the segment is projected to increase as a result owing to the rise in environmental pollution and the availability of government incentives and tax rebates for solar panel installation.

Several problems are associated with non-renewable sources which are burnt in homes to produce heat, in big power plants to produce electricity, and in engines to drive vehicles. To overcome the problem, the commercial sector is transitioning energy to alternative energy sources which are reducing the import of fossil fuels for other countries which are alternative energy market opportunities

Government and authorities are coming up with new regulations in place to encourage the industrial sector to adopt more alternative energy sources which is booting the alternative energy market trends. According to the International Energy Agency, solar energy is one of the technologies that is currently on track to meet the goals set for the global climate, in the alternative energy market forecast. Long-term energy approach changes are being witnessed in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors which is projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Infrastructure issues make it difficult to build alternate energy sources. The current infrastructure is primarily intended for nuclear and fossil fuel installations. Since the current energy system cannot handle sizable amounts of renewable energy, it urgently needs to be modified. The main problems are the age and storage capability of the electrical infrastructure. If the solar system is too small, building energy generation will be difficult. A sizable energy storage system is required if the solar energy system is too big. The energy produced will be lost without a high-capacity storage system.

The location has a significant impact on the creation of alternative energy. Solar radiation is present and varies in strength on the earth's surface depending on the time of day and the location. Full days and cloudy days will have limited access to the sun's energy, which will slow down the rate at which energy is produced.

Competitive Analysis:

The Alternative Energy industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Alternative Energy market include,

Enel Spa

Northland Power Inc.

Constellation Energy Corporation

Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

LONGi

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

ReNewPower

Acciona SA

Adani Group

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

Trina Solar

The alternative energy market is segmented into type, end-use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into solar energy, geothermal energy, and nuclear energy. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The alternative energy market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants.

On the basis of type, the nuclear energy segment held a 65.0% share in terms of revenue, and the solar energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Solar energy products are in greater demand due to their extensive use in alternative energy. Solar energy retains more CAGR than nuclear energy, as solar energy solutions are cost-effective and more reliable for energy storage.

On the basis of end-use, the industrial segment held a 46.0% share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Along with this, the residential segment holds the highest CAGRR of 10.7 in the forecasted year due to more adoption of the solar energy storage and production plant.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held a 34.9% share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Future developments in China's solar storage industry are projected to drive the growth of the alternative energy market in the country. China and India are developing the transportation and storage facility which is projected to boost the demand for alternative energy sources in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

1. On the basis of type, the nuclear energy segment garnered a market share of 65.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue

2. On the basis of end-use, the industrial segment gained a 46.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue

3. On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region garnered a market share of 34.9% in 2020 in terms of revenue

