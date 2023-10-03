Blockchain Government Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth Rate ~56.8% Of CAGR By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blockchain technology has transformed various industries, from finance to healthcare, by introducing a secure and transparent ledger system. Now, governments around the world are exploring the potential of blockchain to revolutionize governance, leading to the emergence of what is commonly referred to as "Blockchain Government" or "GovTech." In this article, we will delve into the concept of blockchain government, its potential benefits, challenges, and the countries at the forefront of this transformative movement.

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Blockchain Government Market by Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), by Application (Identity Management, Asset Registry , Smart Contracts, Payments, Voting, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global blockchain government industry generated $2.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $218.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 56.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The global blockchain government market is driven by factors such as the rise in interest of the government sector in adopting blockchain technology, the increase in need to protect against data tampering, and the surge in blockchain technology's utility to form transparent and decentralized governments. However, a lack of awareness regarding the blockchain technique negatively impacts the growth of the blockchain government market. In addition, a lack of a common set of regulatory standards, an uncertain regulatory landscape, and a lack of awareness and technical understanding about blockchain technology hinder market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of advanced technology in infrastructure development and the government sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the blockchain government market.

The infrastructure providers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on provider, the infrastructure providers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global blockchain government market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. with a growing trend towards cloud-based infrastructure in the blockchain government market. Infrastructure providers are leveraging cloud computing services to offer scalable and flexible infrastructure solutions to government agencies. However, the application providers segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 62.9% from 2023 to 2032. Application providers are developing customized blockchain solutions that address the unique requirements of government operations. They work closely with government agencies to understand their pain points, regulatory frameworks, and security concerns, and then design blockchain applications that align with those requirements.

The payments segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the payments segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global blockchain government market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that blockchain technology offers increased security and immutability, which are crucial for secure government payments. Blockchain-based payment systems provide secure cryptographic protocols and distributed ledger technology that make it difficult for malicious actors to tamper with transaction data. However, the voting segment would display the fastest CAGR of 65.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is because blockchain enables remote and mobile voting, allowing eligible voters to cast their votes from anywhere using digital devices. This helps to overcome geographical barriers, improve accessibility for people with disabilities, and encourage broader participation in the democratic process.

Europe region to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blockchain government market revenue. This is because governments in North America are increasingly conducting pilot projects and proof of concepts to explore the potential of blockchain technology. These initiatives allow governments to test the feasibility and benefits of blockchain in specific use cases before implementing them on a larger scale. Examples include blockchain-based voting trials and land registry experiments. On the other hand, the Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 60.8% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to blockchain technology, which offers transparency, traceability, and efficiency in cross-border trade and supply chain management. Governments in the region are adopting blockchain solutions to enhance customs processes, reduce fraud, and streamline trade finance, contributing to increased efficiency and economic growth.

Bitfury Group Limited.

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

RecordsKeeper

Infosys Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

BLOCKO Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global blockchain government market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and expansion, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the blockchain government market forecast from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

2. Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of blockchain government market overview.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the blockchain government market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing blockchain government market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

5. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

6. The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global blockchain government market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

