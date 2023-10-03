Impressive Growth Projected: Infant Formula Market To Reach US$ 94,468 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

China's tech prowess fuels market growth as Chinese researchers meticulously study breastmilk, aiming to replicate its unique properties.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the infant formula market is likely to reach a value of US$ 49,720 million in 2023. It is anticipated to surpass US$ 94,468 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, a robust CAGR of 9% is likely to propel market acceleration.Infants need a variety of micronutrients for their overall development. Those micronutrients occur naturally in human milk. However, for preterm babies, human milk alone may not be sufficient in providing all the necessary micronutrients. This is where infant formulas can be helpful.The Future of Infant Nutrition Explore our Sample Report for In Depth Insights into the Booming Infant Formula Market:Infant formulas contain several micronutrients that make them similar to human milk. As a result, they are ideal for ensuring the proper physical and mental development of babies. Most infant formula companies use ingredients derived from cow's milk such as whey and casein.However, certain babies may be allergic to casein and whey. For such babies, infant formulas derived from soy protein are ideal. Several baby formula manufacturers are also engaging in product innovations by deriving ingredients from plant-based sources.FMI anticipates the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and India to dominate the global market for infant formula between 2023 and 2033. Across these countries, private and public players are taking firm initiatives to encourage adoption of infant formulas for supporting the development of babies.From 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to encounter particular challenges as well. For instance, in rural parts of developing nations, people still shy away from using infant formulas and rely exclusively on breastfeeding.Key Takeaways from the Report:. The global infant formula market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 114.1 billion in 2033.. A positive CAGR of 8.5% is likely to accelerate the market from 2023 to 2033.. The United States is anticipated to account for an 18.9% share in the global market.. The United Kingdom is set to hold a 9.6% share in the global market.. Powdered infant formulas are poised to dominate sales in the coming years owing to their easy availability and affordability.“Several infant formula companies have come under fire in the recent past for their misleading marketing campaigns. In the years ahead, both key and emerging players have to be cautious of how they market their products to avoid harsh sanctions from local governments and international governments.”-Says an FMI AnalystWho is Winning?The global market for infant formula consists of emerging as well as established players. Irrespective of the size of market participants, all of them are likely to diversify their products in the coming years. Through product diversification, they can expand their global reach and strengthen their respective grasps on the market.NestleAbbott NutritionGroupe DanoneThe Kraft Heinz CompanySynutra International Inc.Mead Johnson NutritionBeingmate Baby & Child Food Co. LtdMeiji Holdings Co. Ltd.Friesland CampinaPfizer Inc.are the key players in the global infant formula market.About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.Navigate the Future of Infant Formula Market: Secure Your In-Depth Analysis and Insights Buy Now:Global Infant Formula Market by Category:By Product Type:.Starting Milk.Follow-On-Milk.Toddlers Milk.Special MilkBy Ingredient:.Whey Protein Concentrate.Soy Protein Concentrate.Protein HydrolysateBy Form:.Powder.Liquid.Ready to FeedBy Distribution Channel:.Store-based retailingoConvenience StoreoHypermarkets/ SupermarketsoPharmacy/Medical storesoFood SpecialistoOther Grocery Retailers.Online retailAuthor by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Market Domain:Infant Nutritional Premix Market : size was estimated at USD 235 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 370 million in 2032, at 4%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube