Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic Display in Round 4 of the EuroMax Rotax Trophy Championship

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today the amazing display of character and driving by Lucas, under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co., when he made his debut against the top European drivers.“Qualifying in P8 out of 50 top level European drivers is a fantastic show of ability from Lucas with his limited experience and really shows the potential he has as a driver,” Adrian Blantford said.SODI Vitesse has become the most successful UK importer for SODIKART and has immensely raised the awareness of the brand in the UK.SODI Vitesse Racing Team, since being established in 2021, has had great success. Most notably being E20 European Champions, No. 6 seed in the KZ2 Motorsport UK British Championships & a maiden victory for Barrett, 2 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Qualifiers, and the launch of the first ever Micro Max academy in the UK alongside the SODI Academy.Bradley Barrett, Sodi Vitesse Team Manager, added,“Lucas has shown in the short time he has been racing in Junior Rotax how much ability he has but this was his biggest test, although the final didn't give the result it should have due to mechanical failures, 3 top 10 finishes against this level of drivers is just mind blowing and as a team we are very proud of his achievements.”Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying,“Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited and SODI Vitesse Racing Team, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn't have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –Elite Capital & Co. Limited33 St. James SquareLondon, SW1Y4JSUnited KingdomTelephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26Website: ukNNNN

