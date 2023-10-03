VWO Excels In G2's Fall Reports 2023, Winning 21 Leader Badges Across 8 Categories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VWO: #1 leader in G2 fall report

VWO takes the lead with a total of 32 badges in G2's Fall Report 2023

- Dorothy Crepin (from an Enterprise firm)DALLAS, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a top A/B testing tool used by leading brands worldwide, has secured 32 badges in G2's Fall Report 2023, including 21 leader badges across 8 categories. Another achievement to add to VWO's list of accolades!This globally renowned platform has been featured in 135 reports and ranked #1 in 7 of them. The categories in which VWO has won leader badges are:1. Leader Fall2. Leader Enterprise3. Leader Americas4. Leader Mid-Market5. Leader Mid-market Americas6. Leader Small Business7. Leader Small Business EMEA8. Momentum LeaderOnce again, VWO's popularity among its customers is proven with a phenomenal satisfaction score of 100, based on 291 reviews. This exceptional score sets VWO apart from its competitors, highlighting the company's commitment to helping customers seamlessly integrate the product, leverage its capabilities to the fullest, and foster a culture of experimentation within their organizations.VWO continually improves its platform's capabilities to ensure businesses can conduct their testing activities seamlessly. Recent updates include improved text recommendations in the Visual Editor, redesigned web testing campaigns, and experiments on GA4 audiences, among many others.“Overall the tool is simple to use and requires very little effort during the initial setup. The tool has a great algorithm as the results are very accurate and the improvement sustains itself when the winning variant is deployed at 100%.I also liked the overall feel of the app. It is easy to understand and even the dashboards are designed in a manner that the user can easily digest the data and make decisions.” - Shringarika Jais, Data and QC Officer, SCOTT EDIL“VWO is an excellent tool offering both Insights and Testing capability. Heatmaps and clickmaps offer amazing insight and help determine future tests for our team. The WYSIWYG editor is simple to use. Marketers with a non Dev background can easily launch A/B tests, trying different CTAs, page copy, headlines, etc. The very first A/B test we ran on our Demo Request page allowed us to secure a 32% uplift in form fills! The tool integrates seamlessly with 6Sense which enables our team to deliver the right messaging to the right audiences.” - Jade Wiatrak (from a Mid-market firm)To know more about VWO and its amazing capabilities, check out:About VWOVWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace where people can discover, review, and manage the software they need to reach their potential. It is helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Ajit Singh

VWO

+91 75063 54625

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn