More Than 10,000 People Have Already Pre-Ordered The Creditu App By American Consumer Credit Counseling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ACCC's revolutionary app combines live interaction and an AI-supported platform. The CreditU app launches in 2024. Pre-order list has grown past 10,000.

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Consumer Credit Counseling,

Inc. (ACCC) announced today that more 10,000 people have already pre-ordered the evolutionary CreditU

mobile app, which officially launches in 2024.

The CreditU app will combine live interaction with ACCC's expert counselors and an AI-supported platform that draws from thousands of credit counseling calls to deliver customized debt management and other financial solutions for app users.

"The more that American consumers learn about the CreditU mobile app, the more they understand how it will transform their financial lives," said Allen Amadin, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc.

"We've surpassed 10,000 pre-orders for CreditU, and there are still more than 100 days until the official launch date."

Powered by ACCC, CreditU

is an unparalleled one-stop-shop for all financial needs that revolutionizes the landscape of personal finance with state-of-the-art AI technology and human expertise integration. Empowering users with effortless financial management, the app provides instant access to a comprehensive suite of budget and expense tracking tools, credit score monitoring, debt-to-income analysis, and financial education calculators and resources.

The CreditU app employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance users' financial experiences, offering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs:

Debt Management: Supporting users who require assistance or guidance in managing their debts effectively.

Financial Wellness: Empowering users to proactively navigate potential financial challenges by improving their financial management skills.

Optimized Finances: Providing users with minimal or no debt access to top tier fintech tools for optimizing their financial practices.

The app employs generative AI models similar to ChatGPT – using natural language processing and the data and experiences from thousands of ACCC clients - to create the most comprehensive AI-based personal finance and debt management tool available anywhere.

The powerful AI-supported platform generates personalized financial action steps and tips for each user based on machine learning from ACCC's massive database of client interactions. ACCC's expert financial counselors are also available through live chat to enhance the CreditU app experience with human interaction.

The highly anticipated CreditU app will launch in January for iPhone and other iOS devices, with availability on all Android devices to be launched in February. American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. invites individuals to secure their position on the pre-order waiting list exclusively at CreditU . By joining the pre-order list, enrollees gain priority access to app downloads on the launch date, along with exclusive benefits like pre-launch app previews, exclusive content tailored to waiting list members, and more.

"CreditU centers the user's financial universe with a single tool that places every personal finance function at their fingertips," said Katie Ross, Executive Vice President of ACCC. "We're pleased that so many customers have already pre-ordered the app through CreditU, and we look forward to thousands more joining the list in anticipation of our January launch."

About American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc.

American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) credit counseling organization that is dedicated to helping consumers achieve financial management through various debt solutions, such as credit counseling, debt management, bankruptcy counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling, and financial education. With the goal of empowering consumers to reach debt relief, ACCC provides a wide range of free personal finance resources that cover topics such as budgeting, credit and debt management, student loan assistance, homeownership, identity theft, senior living, and retirement. By using ACCC's tools, such as worksheets, videos, calculators, and blog articles, consumers can make informed decisions about their financial future. ACCC has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®). Visit ConsumerCredit to access free financial education resources and learn more about ACCC. Additionally, check out ACCC's YouTube Channel @ConsumerCredit for excellent video content.



