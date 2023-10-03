(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

03 OCTOBER 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) announces that on 29 September 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,448,152 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 47.69 pence per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 176,968,887 ordinary shares of 1p with 176,968,887 voting rights attached.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 176,968,887 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.