Single-Cell Omics Market Revenue To Hit USD 30 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell omics market size is expected to expand at ~22% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 30 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022. Rising demand for innovative cancer treatments and biologics is predicted to drive the market for single-cell omics. Single-cell omics can be used to extract cancer cells. By analyzing individual cancer cells, researchers can discover uncommon cell types that contribute to tumor formation, progression, and response to therapy. The growing cases of cancer contribute to the market growth. According to World Health Organisation estimates, there are over 1.4 million new cases and 375,000 fatalities worldwide. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines is to Boost the Growth of the Single-Cell Omics Market

Single-cell omics have proven valuable by allowing clinicians to examine (among other things) immunological invasion using image-based technologies, tumor clonality by single-cell RNA and DNA sequencing, and cell-type-specific medication responsiveness via empiric drug testing.

However, there continues to be a lot of research that needs to be done before single-cell technologies become standard tools in personalized medicine. Around 11% of Americans say their doctor has spoken about or prescribed personalized medicine to them.

The global single-cell omics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Development of Biosimilar and Biologics is to Boost the Growth of the Market in the North America Region

The market in the North America region is predicted to show the largest growth during the forecast period. North America is rapidly adopting the use of biosimilars. Over the following five years, savings enabled by the presence of biosimilars are expected to approach USD100 billion. Moreover, the research and approval of biosimilars in the United States has become more rapid. To date, 33 approvals have been granted over 13 compounds, albeit biosimilars for two of them have yet to be marketed, and 108 more biosimilars are in production across 22 other molecules. Single-cell analysis is critical for developing novel treatments and therapeutics by offering a thorough understanding of the molecular and physiological mechanisms underpinning human health and disease.

Government Initiatives to Promote the Treatment of Cancer to Elevate Market Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific single-cell omics market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing initiatives taken by the government for healthcare in the region. For instance, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced a Loan Agreement with the Government of India on February 27, 2023, to give a Japanese ODA loan of USD 66,521 towards the establishment of a 164-bed Super-Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in India. The Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre will additionally feature cutting-edge cancer diagnosis equipment, which will contribute to better cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The development of research facilities will boost the development of drugs and treatments targeting cancer and thus boost the demand for single-cell omics. Single-cell data has been widely used to develop biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, future prediction, and novel treatment targets.

Amongst all, the oncology segment is to garner the highest revenue over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is majorly due to the rising development of gene therapies for cancer treatment. Furthermore, the neurology segment is also expected to be responsible for the notable market share by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising cases of neurological disorders. Every year, about one million persons in the United States are diagnosed with a chronic brain disease or disorder. Single-cell sequencing allows for the analysis of cellular heterogeneity within a tissue. This method can address the susceptibility of specific cell types, which is a characteristic of neurodegenerative disorders.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to garner a significant share of the market revenue during the projected time frame. The growth of the segment is due to the rising development and approval of new drugs. According to the Food and Drug Administration, around 37 new medicines were approved in the year 2022, moreover, 20 of the 37 new medicines authorized in 2022 (54%) were first-in-class. The mechanisms of action of these medications differ from those of present therapies.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global single-cell omics market that are profiled by Research Nester are 10x Genomics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), CELLENION, PerkinElmer Inc., ANGLE plc, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mission Bio Inc., Standard BioTools Inc. and Ultima Genomics, Inc.

Ultima Genomics, Inc. has recently partnered up with 10X Genomics. The collaboration will use the chromium single-cell gene expression technologies by 10X Genomics in ultra-high throughput sequencing platforms. The two groups are going to supply scientists with maximized, affordable techniques for analyzing gene expression in single cells on a bigger scale. Mission Bio, Inc., an industry leader in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics assessment, announced an agreement with Fulgent Genetics, a company focused on technology with well-established clinical testing and therapeutic research companies. Under this collaboration, Fulgent will offer single-cell multi-omics on the Tapestri Platform, which includes, single-cell sequencing, RNA sequencing, tumour profiling, spatial biology, liquid biopsy, and others.

