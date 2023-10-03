UAE Debt Collection Market Catalysts: A Dive Into PHP 67 Bn Potential: Ken Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gurugram, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Market Findings:



Digital collections are being extensively used which leverages analytics to make the process more

Collection agents are being trained to equip them with latest technology and to adept them to various consumer situations for providing more feasible solutions. The industry is slowly becoming more customer-centric in its approach.

UAE Debt Collection Market Ecosystem

Tahseel, First Solution Management Service are the market leaders in UAE Debt Collection Market ; the market is highly fragmented consisting of many players. The UAE Debt Collection Market is composed of many players which are operating across the borders and not just within the UAE.

IT Policies and Proper Documentation:

Companies are maintaining proper documentation and proof for all debt provided by them to corporates and individuals. This makes it much easier for debt collection agencies to recover the debt in case of a default both amicably and legally as well through payment order method. Collection companies which provide settlement plans to debtors have start taking post-dated cheques as a proof for future payment. Changing IT policies require companies to maintain complete confidentiality of client information due to threat of data breach. All these factors will provide more growth to collection industry.

Cross-Border Operations:

The UAE Debt Collection Market features firms that engage in debt recovery activities not only within the United Arab Emirates but also extend their operations across international borders. These companies specialize in pursuing and retrieving outstanding debts owed by individuals or businesses, which may include debtors located in foreign countries. This cross-border approach involves navigating legal and logistical complexities to effectively recover debts on a global scale, reflecting the market's international reach and expertise in debt collection beyond UAE borders.

Emphasis on NLP Techniques :

Collection agencies are extensively using various speech analytics tools to record and analyse customer conversations. This enables to maintain security and gain insights into client expectations. In addition, the information gathered can further be used for training of employees adapting them to different situations while negotiating and hence, improving their performance which would act as a key growth driver for debt collection companies.

IT Policies and Documentation:

Companies emphasize robust IT policies and documentation to streamline debt recovery and ensure legal compliance. They commonly employ payment order procedures and post-dated checks to create a solid paper trail, making it easier to track owed amounts and collect outstanding debts efficiently. This meticulous documentation safeguards their financial interests, providing a reliable foundation for pursuing debt recovery actions when necessary.

Confidentiality Compliance:

In response to evolving IT policies, companies are now required to prioritize client data confidentiality to minimize the threat of data breaches. This commitment to safeguarding sensitive information is essential for building trust in debt collection services. By adhering to stringent confidentiality standards, businesses not only comply with regulatory requirements but also demonstrate their dedication to protecting customer data, ultimately enhancing their reputation and credibility in the industry.

NLP Techniques:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques enable collection agencies to capture and analyze customer interactions, bolstering security, comprehension of client needs, and staff productivity. By automating conversation monitoring, NLP enhances data security, extracts valuable insights from dialogues, and aids in aligning services with client expectations. This ultimately elevates employee performance and overall operational efficiency in the collection industry.

Legal System Reforms:

The UAE's recent legal system reforms have significantly improved debt recovery procedures, reducing the turnaround time to just 7 days when all required documentation is provided. These changes, coupled with the introduction of a new Bankruptcy law, not only expedite debt recovery but also provide essential protection for debtors. This transformation in the legal framework is poised to stimulate industry growth, reshaping the debt collection landscape and promoting a more efficient and equitable system for creditors and debtors alike.

Market Taxonomy

By Segment

Non-Finance

Finance

Insurance

By Type of Firm

Debt Collection Agency

Law Firm

By Age of Firm

0 to 10 yrs

10 to 20 yrs

20 to 30 yrs

By Geographical Presence

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Fujairah

Sharjah

Ajman

Umm Al-Quwain

Ras Al-Khaimah

Sub-segmentation of insurance segment & financing segment

Sub-segmentation of insurance segment

Motor & Transportation

Property/Fire

Liability & Others

Sub-segmentation of financing segment

Real State

Personal

Financial institution

Services

Manufacturing

Trade

Others

UAE Debt Collection Market

