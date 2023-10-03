Proact Safety To Host 2024 Global Safety Excellence Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Public Workshops

ProAct Safety logo

Internationally recognized expert and influencer, Shawn M. Galloway, announces public events to build capacity for leaders.

- Shawn GallowayHOUSTON, TX, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, Inc., a global leader of safety excellence strategies, will host several of their popular professional development workshops throughout 2024. The workshops are strategically targeted to the five core capacities for safety excellence.Strategy: Most safety efforts focus on failure metrics. Failing less is not a strategy. Inside Strategy workshops concentrate on safety goals and plans to achieve them. This advanced workshop is for developed organizations who want to elevate their performance. Attendees will leave with the competency and confidence to create a strategic roadmap for their companies.System: When focused on and managed well, the five core capacities for safety excellence synergize to produce sustainable results. The Safety Excellence Master Class thoroughly examines these five capacities to improve safety performance and culture.Leadership: Teaching supervisors to coach for performance is critical and an effective way to inspire team building. Leadership Safety Coaching workshops focus on getting the best out of people by helping them perform at their best. Attendees will learn and be provided tools to influence behavior, culture and performance.Engagement: The Lean BBS Certification workshop is all about employee engagement. You cannot have a good safety process without the buy-in of the customers of the program. Nobody wants to get hurt, and behavior-based safety is a proven way to give workers a narrow focus that maximizes impact to reduce injuries. Integrating lean principles makes this especially effective.Cultural: The STEPS to Safety Culture ExcellenceSM workshop will cover strategies for customizing processes and developing a 3-5 year safety excellence business plan. STEPS (Strategic Targets for Excellent Performance in SafetySM) is a universal method for identifying, prioritizing and solving safety issues using a single process.For a calendar of ProAct Safety events, visit .ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at .ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

Traci Long

ProAct Safety Inc.



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube