Business Reporter: The Technology-Driven Transformation Of Work

The latest trends in the connected operations space in vehicle-based industries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM, EMEA at Samsara , talks about how digital technology is transforming vehicle-based industries, such as transport, construction, logistics and field services. IoT, AI and cloud computing can not only unify fleets making them safer, more efficient and sustainable, but these technologies also change related jobs for the better. For example, digitising delivery notes and route planning so that everyday tasks can be carried out by employees on mobiles and tablets. This is especially key to attracting and retaining workforce in these areas, especially when, by 2025, one in six employees are expected to do jobs that don't exist today – according to Samsara's State of Connected Operations report.State of the art digital technology has other use cases too in vehicle-based industries. It can play a major role in theft prevention, and VR is extensively used in training – a leading wastewater utility solutions provider is now using virtual reality (VR) to train its staff. Virtual reality technology, in their case, enables workers to see what day-to-day operations are like, as well as to learn about safety procedures. Samsara's report also suggests that autonomous technology adoption has been on the increase in 2023 with 42 per cent of respondents reporting that they're either testing or adopting autonomous vehicles and equipment.To learn more about the role of IoT in vehicle-based industries, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SamsaraSamsara is the pioneer of the Connected OperationsTM Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy

