URI Alumna, East Providence Local Christella Ilunga Goes Global

- Christella IlungaEAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Former Miss Rhode Island USA and Miss Massachusetts pageant participant Christella Ilunga is taking her platform globally in the upcoming Miss Global pageant. The pageant will take place in Vietnam, with the date soon to be announced.The Miss Global Organization was founded in Vietnam in 2011. It aims to create a platform to empower women and give them a voice in making a difference. Another key mission is to also embrace cultures and differences by celebrating diversity and every woman's unique attributes.Ilunga, 28, was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in East Providence. She has been active in the state pageant scene and was named Best in Evening Gown in 2021 and in the Top 14 in 2023, both in the Miss Rhode Island USA pageant. She also participated in the Miss Massachusetts USA 2022 pageant.By participating in the upcoming Miss Global pageant, Ilunga will get the opportunity to share her platform globally. Her projects include For the Praying Woman, which offers faith-based encouragement for women, and Project Purpose Filled, which empowers individuals to find and fulfill their purpose.Ilunga earned her Bachelor of Science in human development, family studies with a minor in psychology at URI-Kingston and her Master of Education from Grand Canyon University. She currently works as a registered behavior technician and is pursuing an eventual career in applied behavioral analysis as a behavior analyst.Ilunga is also active in the community, maintaining a number of affiliations, partnering with NAMI Central Mass, The American Red Cross, NAACP Providence Branch, Hotli Media Group, Dynasty Models & Talent, Strong and Thriving: A Women's Empowerment Group, and Transform Network."I am thrilled to participate in the upcoming Miss Global pageant," said Ilunga. "This opportunity will also allow me to share my passion for women's and individual empowerment globally and bring a message of hope to people everywhere. I appreciate everyone's support around the globe that makes my participation possible."

