18Th Annual East Africa Business Network Features The Africa Data Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The East Africa Business Network is excited to feature The Africa Data Foundation at its 18th Annual Conference, to be held on October 11th through 14th

IRVING, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The East Africa Business Network (EABN) is excited to feature The Africa Data Foundation (ADF) at its 18th Annual Conference, to be held on October 11th through 14th at the Marriott in Irving, Texas. ADF is formally launching as an“Everything Africa” forum for public and private collaboration to capture Africa-centric data, restore it, train it and retraining Artificial Intelligence (AI) machines in Africa's good image, thus, creating a new imagined world for all Africans.ADF is inspired by Data, home of the U.S. Government's Open Data. It was launched in late May 2009 by the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United States, Vivek Kundra. Visit to learn more.John Oshodi, Founder of ADF emphasized:“The art of storytelling connects us as a people and empowers African nations and continent. Stories are the algorithms that shape our worldview and define our way of life. As a tapestry of stories, every people and nation preserves its identity and cultural knowledge from generation to generation. Across Africa, the imagination economy is rich in folklore, novels, sculpture, visual arts, fashion, design, poetry, dance, drums, music, drama, performance installations, films, animations, and artificial intelligence, with all these diverse forms of expression contributing to the creation of content and building Africa's brand.Our stories are our history but can also be seen as our metadata. We must capture, store, analyze, expose, and present all of it. When we do this, we can solve our problems and take charge of our destiny.”ADF Vision - Placing Africa at the forefront of data utilization for the wellbeing and development of her people. Providing a more formidable and meaningful data collection method and data banks for governments (policymakers), institutions (educational, religious, financial), businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs, and communities.ADF Mission - To institute a databank that holds information on“Everything Africa.” It is achievable through collaborations and partnerships with individuals, institutions, governments, and communities. To establish a process of information sharing and data collection with the corporation of researchers and make evidence-based data accessible to end users."The Africa Data Foundation is beginning a powerful conversation for everyone interested in capturing the purity of African culture and sharing rich digital experiences in harmony with the local cultures. It's an awesome task laced with wonderful and endless creative opportunities." said EABN Vice Chairman Bill Morgan.To register for the conference and join the conversation, please visit the EABN website today.About East Africa Business NetworkThe East Africa Business Network is a non-profit organization that promotes trade, investment, and entrepreneurship in East Africa. Founded in 2004, EABN provides a platform for businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to network, share knowledge, and explore opportunities in East Africa and beyond. EABN also includes training, mentorship, and other resources to help entrepreneurs and businesses succeed in the global marketplace.About Africa Data FoundationThe Africa Data Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to improve data quality and availability in Africa. Founded in 2019, ADF provides data-driven insights and analysis to inform decision-making in governments, businesses, and civil society organizations across the continent. ADF also works to build data literacy and capacity among African policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders.Visit Our Website

Elsa Juko-McDowell, Chairwoman

East Africa Business Network

+1 855-730-3226

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube