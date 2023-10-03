Sidebar Welcomes Professor Cesar García Hernández To Discuss The Criminalization Of Immigration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SideBar welcomes Professor Cesar García Hernández, nationally recognized immigration expert, author of Welcome the Wretched: In Defense of the Criminal Alien.

- Professor Cesar García HernándezMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Law Professor Cesar García Hernández, author of Crimmigration Law, and an upcoming book, Welcome the Wretched: In Defense of the Criminal Alien. A nationally recognized legal expert, he writes and teaches about the intersection of criminal and immigration law.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted,“Professor García Hernández's books, including Migrating to Prison: America's Obsession with Locking Up Immigrants, address the rights of migrants in the criminal justice system, immigration imprisonment, and race-based immigration policing.”Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar noted that“it is appropriate that Professor García Hernández, who grew up in the 1980s borderlands where South Texas meets northeastern Mexico is now a respected civil rights and civil liberties law professor, author, and leading expert on the history and legality of criminalizing immigration.”Professor García Hernández's scholarly articles have earned him a position as among the ten most-cited immigration law scholars in the United States.” He has published scholarly articles in Dædalus, the California Law Review, UCLA Law Review, BYU Law Review, and Georgetown Immigration Law Journal, among others. He has also published numerous opinion articles in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Time, and many other venues.Prior to joining the law faculty at the Ohio State Moritz College of Law where he holds the Gregory Williams Chair in Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Professor García Hernández taught at Capital University Law School and the University of Denver Law School. He is a past Fulbright Scholar and has been a scholar-in-residence at the University of California, Berkeley, and Texas Southern University. In 2020, he delivered the Buck Colbert Franklin Memorial Civil Rights Lecture at the University of Tulsa.To listen to Professor García Hernández's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

