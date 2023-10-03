Lensometers Market Is Expected To Be Worth US$ 514.1 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for lensometers will reach an estimated US$ 312.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a robust 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Growing visual issues among both the young and old population are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. Both young people and the elderly are diagnosed with cataracts, myopia, and hyperopia. As prescriptions for eyeglasses are required to treat these vision problems, the market is anticipated to grow. A lensometer takes better care of the lenses and prevents mistakes from being made by people. Ophthalmologists can use these tools to capture all the data on a screen in real-time and print it out digitally.

There are modern lensometers on the market that are entirely automatic and simple to use. These very accurate tools are able to assess the performance of low-power and colored lenses and display the PH value on a screen while offering quick measurements and ease of use and handling.

According to WHO, around 2.5 billion people suffer from color blindness and low vision, of which, at least 1 billion have been diagnosed with preventable low vision.

As a result, the market for lensometers is anticipated to experience steady growth over the course of the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global lensometers market is projected to reach US$ 514.1 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 3.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Ophthalmic clinics dominate the market with 43.2% share in 2023.

Under operation, manual lensometers dominate the market and are valued at US$ 191.3 million in 2023. Demand for lensometers is expected to increase at CAGR of 6.5% in East Asia during the forecast period.

“Adoption of automatic lensometers to rise faster over the coming years,” says a Fact analyst.

Segmentation of Lensometers Industry Research

By Product Type :



Continuous Display Lensometers Digital Display Lensometers

By Operation :



Manual Lensometers Automatic Lensometers

By End User :



Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinic

Academic and Research Institutes Optical Stores

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Development

Increasing demand for simple and fast devices combined with the ability to provide accurate measurements is expected to be a major growth driver for the market. Growing adoption of automatic lensometers in consumer and biomedical industries is expected to spur market growth. Increasing focus on the introduction of quick and easy-to-use devices, coupled with fewer operator errors, is expected to support the growth of the market. Prominent market players are striving for steady growth by adopting various strategies that will result in long-term growth.

Key Companies Profiled:–



Topcon corporation

Tomey Corporation

Haag Streit AG

Nidek Co Ltd

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG

Carl Zeiss AG

Welch Allyn Inc.

Essilor Instruments USA

Luneau Technology USA

Ningbo FLO Optical

Reichert

Rexxam

Righton

Takagi Shanghai JingLian Group

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global lensometers market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type, (continuous display lensometers, digital display lensometers), operation (manual lensometers, automatic lensometers), and end user, (hospitals, ophthalmic clinic, academic & research institutes, optical stores), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

