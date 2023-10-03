Coating Binders Market Is Growing At A 3.1% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) With a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2032, it is anticipated that the global market for coating binders will be valued at USD 35,133 million in 2022 and USD 50,563 million by 2032.

Additionally, coating binders produced around 40.1 kt in 2021, making up about 23.5% of all binder production. Through 2032, production is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of about 2.8%, reaching 48.7 kt.

The retention of pigments, which is essential for the coating's protective qualities, is accomplished by coating binders. The ideal binder ratio in coatings also increases their attractiveness and endurance. Coating binders have been recognized as the most important chemical in the formulation of coatings as a result.

The highest use of coating binder was seen in architectural coating applications. This is mostly caused by expanding urbanisation and a rise in homeowners' desire to give their exterior walls durability and protection.

Additionally, strong adhesion coatings are required for sports surfaces, therefore the binder is essential in supplying a high build for tennis courts and other sports surfaces. As a result, as global sports activities increase, the use of coated binders will soar during the next ten years.

The UN's most current assessment estimates that by 2030, 4.9 billion people, or 60% of the world's population, will live in urban areas. Since 1999, there has been an increase of 13% in this amount. Furthermore, Asia will be responsible for nearly 60% of the increase in the global urban population, with China and India playing a significant role.

The demand for housing will rise as a result of the growing urban population, driving Asia's paint and coatings market. An increase in housing activity will directly affect binder consumption since coating binders are required to ensure excellent adhesion and deliver a glossing effect to the interior and outside of walls.

Key Takeaways:



Europe coating binders market to account for nearly 60% of global market share.

Alkyd based coating binders to dominate the product type with growing at a 3.2% CAGR by 2032. Application of coating binders in architectural coatings held around 43.1% of the total market share in 2021.

Growth Drivers:



Rising demand for chemicals which can provide gloss retention, tint retention, and resistance to blistering, cracking and flaking to drive the coating binder production

R&D on production of environmental friendly binders to propel the coating binder market growth. Increasing trend of decorative coatings to amp up the demand for coating binders.

Competitive Landscape

The global coating binders market is partially consolidated, with a few major players controlling the majority of the market's value. Furthermore, players have used a combination of organic and inorganic growth tactics such as product creation, innovation, and partnership to gain market share.

Key Players in the Coating Binders Market Include:



Arkema sa

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Stephan company

Synthomer plc

The Dow chemical company THE Lubrizol corporation

More Valuable Insights on Coating Binders Market

Fact provides an unbiased analysis of the coating binders market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global coating binders market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:



By Product Type



Alkyds



Acrylics



Epoxy



Polyesters



Vinyl-Acrylics



Polyurethanes

Others

By Nature



Synthetic

Natural

By Technology



Waterborne Coating



Solvent Based Coating



Powder Coating



High Solids

UV Cure

By Application



Architectural Coating



Automotive Coating



Wood Coating



Industrial Coatings

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Coating Binders Market Report



The report offers insight into the coating binders market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for coating binders market between 2022 and 2032.

Coating binders market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry. Coating binders market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

