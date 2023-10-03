Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region In Morning - One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy fired on the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region, one person was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupation forces fired on the Kherson region. At about 8:00 a.m., Russians fired on a residential building in Zmiivka," the report says.

It is preliminarily known that one person was injured. The information is being clarified.

The RMA also notes that three artillery 'arrivals' were recorded in Inhulets during the night. The enemy shells destroyed the administrative building and library in the settlement, damaged the church, post office and agricultural enterprise.

Russian forces shell residential areas of

The RMA informs that an auxiliary building on the adjacent territory in Veletenske caught fire as a result of shelling.

As reported, over the past day, the Russian army fired 80 times at the Kherson region, killing two people.