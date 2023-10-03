Jiu-Jitsu National Team Prepares For Asian Games

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) - The national jiu-jitsu team conducted their initial training session in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday as they prepare for the 19th Asian Games.The team arrived on Monday and will participate in the Games from Thursday to Saturday.

