Sheikha Moza Meets President Of Tanzania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), met Tuesday with President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan.
The meeting discussed the efforts of the Education Above All Foundation to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Tanzania.
