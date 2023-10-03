Smartx Advisory Solutions Enhances New Smarty Platform With Two More Asset Management Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMArtY,

the

Manager-Sponsored

Strategist Platform,

Launched September

28th

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced Fidelity Investments and Invesco will make their investment strategies accessible through the new SMArtY platform. The strategies will be available immediately on SMArtY, joining Russell

Investments

as

the

first

three

asset

management

firms to

be

part

of

the

SMArtY

platform.

Fidelity Investments will offer its suite of Target Allocation, Target Risk Blended, and Target Allocation Tax-Aware model portfolios through the SMArtY platform. Invesco will provide access to its Dynamic Active/Passive and Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware model portfolios, offering advisors a wide range of investment solutions. Both firms will also offer custom,

white-label

investment

solutions

to

SMArtY

advisors

seeking a

distinct

product suite

for their clients.

"We are honored to work with Fidelity Investments and Invesco to bring their strategies to the SMArtY

platform,"

said

Jonathan

Pincus, CEO

of

SMArtX

Advisory

Solutions.

"Their

diverse range of strategies will empower SMArtY clients with an extensive array of investment solutions, all underpinned by robust portfolio management and research teams."

SMArtY exemplifies SMArtX Advisory Solutions' pioneering managed accounts technology, designed

to

empower fee-conscious

advisors

with

a

host

of

turnkey asset management platform features

seamlessly

integrated within a unified managed account. The manager-sponsored strategist structure eliminates the hefty price tag typically associated with traditional

wealth management platforms, enabling access to a wealth of tools that may have been financially out of reach for some financial planners, wrap-fee providers, and individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology.

Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, the SMArtX and SMArtY TAMPs, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit .

Separately Managed Accounts are offered by Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Managed Accounts. These affiliated investment advisers provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Both of these entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity

Investments

is

an

independent

company,

unaffiliated

with

SMArtX.

Fidelity Investments is a service provider to SMArtX.

There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial

advisor and

Fidelity

Investments,

nor

is

such

a

relationship

created

or

implied by

the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by SMArtX and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.

Fidelity

Investments

is

a registered

trademark

of

FMR

LLC.

Fidelity

Investments

provides clearing,

custody

or

other

brokerage services

through

National Financial Services LLC or Fiedlity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

