Smartx Advisory Solutions Enhances New Smarty Platform With Two More Asset Management Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMArtY,
the
Manager-Sponsored
Strategist Platform,
Launched September
28th
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced Fidelity Investments and Invesco will make their investment strategies accessible through the new SMArtY platform. The strategies will be available immediately on SMArtY, joining Russell
Investments
as
the
first
three
asset
management
firms to
be
part
of
the
SMArtY
platform.
Fidelity Investments will offer its suite of Target Allocation, Target Risk Blended, and Target Allocation Tax-Aware model portfolios through the SMArtY platform. Invesco will provide access to its Dynamic Active/Passive and Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware model portfolios, offering advisors a wide range of investment solutions. Both firms will also offer custom,
white-label
investment
solutions
to
SMArtY
advisors
seeking a
distinct
product suite
for their clients.
"We are honored to work with Fidelity Investments and Invesco to bring their strategies to the SMArtY
platform,"
said
Jonathan
Pincus, CEO
of
SMArtX
Advisory
Solutions.
"Their
diverse range of strategies will empower SMArtY clients with an extensive array of investment solutions, all underpinned by robust portfolio management and research teams."
SMArtY exemplifies SMArtX Advisory Solutions' pioneering managed accounts technology, designed
to
empower fee-conscious
advisors
with
a
host
of
turnkey asset management platform features
seamlessly
integrated within a unified managed account. The manager-sponsored strategist structure eliminates the hefty price tag typically associated with traditional
wealth management platforms, enabling access to a wealth of tools that may have been financially out of reach for some financial planners, wrap-fee providers, and individual RIAs.
Discover
how
SMArtY is reshaping the
future
of wealth management here .
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider.
SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology.
Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, the SMArtX and SMArtY TAMPs, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform.
Learn more at
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit .
Separately Managed Accounts are offered by Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Managed Accounts. These affiliated investment advisers provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Both of these entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity
Investments
is
an
independent
company,
unaffiliated
with
SMArtX.
Fidelity Investments is a service provider to SMArtX.
There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial
advisor and
Fidelity
Investments,
nor
is
such
a
relationship
created
or
implied by
the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by SMArtX and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.
Fidelity
Investments
is
a registered
trademark
of
FMR
LLC.
Fidelity
Investments
provides clearing,
custody
or
other
brokerage services
through
National Financial Services LLC or Fiedlity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.
