Enterprise Asset Leasing Market

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Poised to Generate $1.76 Trillion by 2027

Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise asset leasing market generated $820.27 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $1.76 trillion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

The rise in the average price of utility vehicles across the globe, shift in the risk of obsolescence, tax advantage , and higher return on the capital drive the growth of the global enterprise asset leasing market. However, the surge in debt from various borrowers and high costs restrain the growth of the market. Contrarily, the untapped potential of emerging economies and the increase in government support & initiatives toward leasing services would provide lucrative opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for real estate leasing decreased significantly due to the work-from-home culture adopted by enterprises and the shutdown of businesses in different sectors.

Owing to economic uncertainty, enterprises postponed their plans to invest in assets and acquire machinery and new equipment. So, the demand for leasing of equipment increased, which in turn, positively impacted the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise asset leasing market based on asset type, leasing type, industry vertical, enterprise size, and region.

Based on asset type, the commercial vehicles segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise asset leasing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IT equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on industry vertical, the transportation & logistics segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the IT & telecom segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise asset leasing market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise asset leasing market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the enterprise asset leasing industry.

A quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Report Highlights :

AspectsDetails

By Asset Type

Commercial Vehicles

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Real Estate

IT Equipment

Others

By Leasing Type

Operating Lease

Financial Lease

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

By Key Market Players :

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd.

Docuformas

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

ICBC Leasing Co. Ltd.

Lombard North Central plc

Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited

SocieteGenerale Equipment Finance

White Oak

