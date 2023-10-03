Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Is Forecasted To Grow At A 9% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) After an evaluation period of 2022–2032, the global preimplantation genetic testing market is anticipated to rise at an astounding 9% value CAGR, reaching US$ 1,420 Million. A valuation of US$ 653.52 Million has been projected for this business during FY 2022, according to a recently released report on the subject by Fact. MR.

Preimplantation genetic testing demand grew at an 8% annual growth rate from 2017 to 2021, reaching US$ 599.53 million. The number of persons with genetic illnesses is rising as a result of changing lifestyles, which has improved growth possibilities.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:



The chance to conceive a pregnancy unaffected by genetic abnormalities is the major advantage provided by preimplantation testing. Preimplantation genetic testing carries a number of hazards, which researchers and medical institutions are attempting to reduce by developing new strategies and approaches employing cutting-edge technology.

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Screening across Specialized Clinics to Fuel Global Demand

The primary cause of disability and mortality in the United States, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are chronic diseases like cancer, heart conditions, and diabetes.

The country's healthcare system spends nearly $3 billion annually on direct and indirect costs. Additionally, it is projected that in the approaching years, healthcare professionals' rising understanding of the value of genetic testing methods would support market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Global demand for genetic screening to gain 2/3rd market share through 2032.

Maximum application found in embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy, yielding 40% revenue.

North America remains the highest consumer, contributing a CAGR of around 7%

U.K contributing to the bulk of preimplantation genetic testing market expansion, growing at a CAGR of 8%

India and China to collectively generate around 60% of demand across Asia through 2032 NGS is likely to emerge as the most popular technology, surpassing US$ 200 Million in revenue

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution-



Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches to broaden their market footprints.



In May 2021, United Airlines and Abbott Laboratories announced a collaboration to use Abbott's BinaxNOWTM COVID-19 Home Test and Abbott's NAVICA app to help make the international travel experience more seamless.

In March 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc., entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Resolution Bioscience Inc., a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific and First Genetics JCS, a manufacturer of diagnostic equipment and IVD kits intended to advance molecular genetic technologies into clinical practice, today announced a strategic partnership focused on commercializing next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based diagnostics in Russia. The agreement enables First Genetics to market its F-Genetics NGS System and IVD assays to Russian labs for reproductive health testing and cancer diagnostics. The F-Genetics System is based on Thermo Fisher's Ion GeneStudio S5 System.

Key Companies Profiled In Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

CooperSurgical Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Genea Limited

Natera Inc.

Rubicon Genomics Inc. CombiMatrix Corporation

Key Segments of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market



By Test Type:



Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

By End User:



Hospitals



Diagnostic Labs



Research & Academic Institutions



Specialized Clinics

Preimplantation Genetic Testing by Other End Users

By Application:



Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy



IVF Prognosis



Late-Onset Genetic Disorders



Inherited Genetic Diseases

Other Applications

By Technology:



NGS-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing



PCR-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing



FISH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing



CGH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing

SNP-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Japan



APEJ Middle East Africa

More Insights Available

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global preimplantation genetic testing market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Test Type (Diagnostics, Screening) End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Research & Academic Institutions, Specialized Clinics, Other End Users) Application (Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy, IVF Prognosis, Late-Onset Genetic Disorders, Inherited Genetic Diseases, Others) Technology (NGS-based, PCR-based, FISH-based, CGH-based, SNP-based) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the Middle East & Africa).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: