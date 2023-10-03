Latest Trends And Outlook For Advancements By 2032 In The Acrylonitrile Market 2023 Report X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) A variety of kinds [Propylene Method, Propane Method] and applications [Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin, Acrylamide] are covered in the most recent research study for the Acrylonitrile Market (2023-2032). Users can gain useful insights into market trends and possible growth areas thanks to this categorization. In-depth analyses of important players, such as Chemelot, Asahi Kasei Advance Corp., Secco, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co., etc., are also a major emphasis of the paper. Our research, which spans 215 pages and tables and includes crucial information and statistical data for the projection period up to 2032, was painstakingly put together and presented.

Get the PDF Sample Copy of this report:

The global Acrylonitrile market size was valued at USD 14423.48 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.79 Percentage during the forecast period, reaching USD 17972.94 million by 2032. Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a colorless volatile liquid, although commercial samples can be yellow due to impurities. In terms of its molecular structure, it consists of a vinyl group linked to a nitrile. It is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.

A thorough analysis of the Global Acrylonitrile Market's competitive landscape has also been provided, providing information on company profiles, financial state, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis. For further decision-making regarding this market project, this research report will provide readers with a better understanding of the overall Global Acrylonitrile Market scenario.

Have a query? Make an enquiry before purchase:

Major Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report include: INEOS, Sinopec Group, Sumitomo Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Formosa Plastics Corp, LUKOIL, Ascend Performance Materials, Lenntech BV, Repsol and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Global Acrylonitrile Market: Product analysis













Acrylic Fibers





Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)





Polyacrylamide (PAM) Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Global Acrylonitrile Market: Application analysis













Aerospace and Defense





Automotive Construction

Explore Full Report here:

Other Trending Reports:

About Us:

At iSay Research, we are your strategic partner in unlocking the power of data-driven decisions. We are a dedicated market research company that empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. Our mission is to provide actionable insights that drive growth and innovation for our clients. We believe that informed decisions are the foundation of success in today's dynamic business landscape.

Contact Us:

iSay Research

166 Geary St. 15th Floor Suite #212,

San Francisco, California 94108

United States

Tel: +14156709191

Mail: