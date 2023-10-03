Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 520 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for uncommon hemophilia factors is expected to reach US$ 290 million by 2022 and grow at a 6% CAGR through 2032.

The rising global incidence of rare disorders is a significant problem for the healthcare sector. Haemophilia, one of the most uncommon bleeding disorders, is characterized by a lack of clotting components in the blood. Patients with hemophilia often bleed more frequently and for a longer amount of time than healthy people because the hemophilia gene is faulty. Hereditary hemophilia affects about 70% of people and is typically caused by gene mutation.

Patients with haemophilia can live healthy lives if they receive effective treatment. To halt the abnormal bleeding, the patient is given an injection of the lacking clotting factors. Growing public awareness of certain uncommon diseases and government efforts to prevent and control them are factors contributing to market value increase. Due to the rapidly expanding worldwide haemophilia patient population and advancements in haemophilia treatment techniques, it is anticipated that the overall demand for rare haemophilia factors would rise during the forecast period.

The development of gene therapy is one of the key developments for uncommon haemophilia that is projected to have a positive effect on market expansion in the upcoming years. Gene therapy for haemophilia aims to deliver stable insertion and expression of a gene whose absence results in haemophilia A or B.

Many other factors, such as the increased adoption and approval of cutting-edge treatment modalities and an increase in the number of government programmes, are also contributing to the market's growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Market in Canada is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The global rare hemophilia factors market is predicted to reach US$ 520 million by 2032.

Market in Japan is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032. Demand for factor concentrates is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Several key companies are embracing techniques, including strategic partnerships and marketing to boost the awareness of novel techniques.

For instance :

In 2020, to prevent and treat bleeding in people with hemophilia A, Novo Nordisk announced the release of ESPEROCT, a long-acting recombinant factor VIII medication. This novel medicine is specifically recommended for routine prophylaxis to lessen the incidence of major bleeding, provide on-demand treatment, and manage bleeding during surgery.

Key Players



Amgen Inc.

BioMarin

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

CSL Behring

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire plc ICON plc

Winning Strategy

Top market players are focused on introducing innovative therapies for hemophilia that are both effective and affordable.

For instance,

In 2022, with the introduction of Adynovate, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. announced the extension of its portfolio for rare diseases in India. Adynovate is a cutting-edge prolonged half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) therapy for hemophilia A patients that make use of proven technology.

Key Segments in Rare Hemophilia Factors Industry Research



By Type :



Factor I



Factor II



Factor V



Factor VII



Factor X



Factor XI

Factor XIII

By Application :



Fresh Frozen Plasma



Factor Concentrates



Cryoprecipitate

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rare hemophilia factors market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (factor I, factor II, factor V, factor VII, factor X, factor XI, factor XIII) and application (fresh frozen plasma, factor concentrates, cryoprecipitate, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Muscle Stimulators Market Report



What is the projected value of the rare hemophilia factors Industry in 2022?

At what rate will the global rare hemophilia factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of rare hemophilia factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global rare hemophilia factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the rare hemophilia factors Industry during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the rare hemophilia factors market during the forecast period?

