Europe Waste Bag Opener Market Is Set To Reach US$ 214.0 Mn By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for waste bag openers is projected to reach US$ 168.0 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2033.

In order to maintain, preserve, and enhance the quality of the environment and human health, Europe is implementing sustainable material management to ensure the sensible, efficient, and logical use of natural resources as well as waste management.

garbage bag opening equipment's job is to open and remove bags carrying municipal solid garbage so that they can be sorted for later use. For efficient processing, a shredding machine and a bag opener can be used together. Waste bales are also separated with bag openers in the production of RDF.

Population growth, urbanisation, and industrialization all contribute to increased trash production and hence increased recycling requirements. Due to people's growing awareness of waste reduction, recycling, and reuse, the market for bag openers is growing.

Additionally, it protects trash handlers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals or gases produced by waste inside bags.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global waste bag opener market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% and be valued at US$ 214.0 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 1.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

Key companies in the market are BOA Recycling Systems, BRT HARTNER GmbH, Colubris, Coparm Srl,

The waste bag opener's use case in RSU / MSW accounts for maximum consumption holding 44.0% of the Europe market The waste bag opener with a size up to 2.5 m is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 2.3% from 2023-2033

Market's Key Stratagems

Prominent players in the waste bag opener market are going for more of organic strategies like capacity expansion and R&D activities to innovate products which will help them to capture a higher market share. The world's leading manufacturers of waste bag openers are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users.

Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards drawing new customers by offering innovative products at a competitive price without compromising on durability and quality.

Key Companies in Europe Waste Bag Opener Market:



BOA Recycling Systems

BRT HARTNER GmbH

Colubris

Coparm Srl

Disan Makine

FOR REC S.P.A

Grupo SPR

MSWsorting

PROTECHNIKA. Vecoplan

Segmentation of Waste Bag Opener Industry Research



By Maximum Width :



Up to 1 m



Up to 1.5 m

Up to 2.5 m

By Use Case :



RSU / MSW



Recycling Plants

Paper Processing and Production Plants

By Country :



Germany



France



UK



BENELUX



NORDIC



Italy



Spain Rest of Europe

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global waste bag opener market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of maximum width (up to 1 m, up to 1.5 m, up to 2.5 m), and use case (RSU/MSW, recycling plants, paper processing and production plants), across major countries of the world (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

Table of Content

1. Market – Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Waste Bag Opener: Apparent Production & Consumption Analysis

3.1.1. Production Capacity (Units)

3.1.1.1. By Key Regions

3.1.1.2. By Key Companies

3.1.2. Consumption Statistics

3.1.3. Apparent Trade Analysis

3.2. Market Opportunity Assessment

3.2.1. Total Available Market (US$ million)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ million)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (US$ million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Growth Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Market Opportunity

3.3.4. Market Trends

3.4. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

