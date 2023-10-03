Severe drought in Brazilian Amazon rainforest leads to over 100 dolphin deaths

(MENAFN) The Brazilian Amazon rainforest is grappling with a dire environmental crisis as more than 100 dolphins have perished in the past week due to the region's severe drought. Experts are expressing concerns that many more dolphins could meet the same fate if water temperatures continue to remain unusually high. The Mamiraua Institute, a research group affiliated with Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, reported that two additional deceased dolphins were discovered in the area around Tefe Lake on Monday. Tefe Lake holds immense significance for the local ecosystem, serving as a critical habitat for both mammals and fish.



Heartbreaking video footage provided by the institute revealed vultures scavenging the remains of the deceased dolphins, which were stranded along the lakeside. This ecological crisis extends beyond the dolphin population, with local media also reporting the deaths of thousands of fish in the same region. Experts investigating the situation point to elevated water temperatures as the primary factor behind these alarming deaths. Over the past week, temperatures in the Tefe Lake area have soared to unprecedented levels, exceeding 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit).



The devastating impact of this severe drought and rising temperatures underscores the vulnerability of the Amazon rainforest and its diverse wildlife in the face of changing climate patterns. It also serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for environmental conservation efforts and measures to address the broader global issue of climate change.

