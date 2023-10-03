Tesla reports lower Q3 auto deliveries due to planned factory upgrades

(MENAFN) Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, announced on Monday that its third-quarter auto deliveries had declined compared to the previous quarter. However, the company emphasized that its full-year volume target remains unchanged. According to a press release, Tesla attributed the sequential decline in deliveries, which totaled 435,059 vehicles in the July to September period, to planned downtimes for factory upgrades.



The figure represents a roughly seven percent decrease from the delivery numbers in the preceding three-month period. Elon Musk had previously indicated during a conference call on July 19 that the third quarter would likely see lower volumes due to "summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades." While the press release did not specify which Tesla plants underwent maintenance, analysts at Wedbush suggested that longer-than-expected downtimes at facilities in Shanghai and Austin contributed to the volumes that fell short of expectations.



In addition to lower deliveries, Tesla's production also experienced a decline of approximately 10 percent from the second quarter, with a total of 430,488 vehicles produced during the third quarter, according to the company's figures. Despite these short-term challenges, Tesla appears to remain committed to its annual production targets, highlighting its determination to navigate the complexities of the electric vehicle market and continue its growth trajectory.

MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107178861