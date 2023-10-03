Tesla reports lower Q3 auto deliveries due to planned factory upgrades

(MENAFN) Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, announced on Monday that its third-quarter auto deliveries had declined compared to the previous quarter. However, the company emphasized that its full-year volume target remains unchanged. According to a press release, Tesla attributed the sequential decline in deliveries, which totaled 435,059 vehicles in the July to September period, to planned downtimes for factory upgrades.
The figure represents a roughly seven percent decrease from the delivery numbers in the preceding three-month period. Elon Musk had previously indicated during a conference call on July 19 that the third quarter would likely see lower volumes due to "summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades." While the press release did not specify which Tesla plants underwent maintenance, analysts at Wedbush suggested that longer-than-expected downtimes at facilities in Shanghai and Austin contributed to the volumes that fell short of expectations.
In addition to lower deliveries, Tesla's production also experienced a decline of approximately 10 percent from the second quarter, with a total of 430,488 vehicles produced during the third quarter, according to the company's figures. Despite these short-term challenges, Tesla appears to remain committed to its annual production targets, highlighting its determination to navigate the complexities of the electric vehicle market and continue its growth trajectory.
MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107178861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.