Japan experiences record-high September temperatures

(MENAFN) Japan recently witnessed its hottest September on record, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The average temperature for the scorching month was a staggering 2.66 degrees Celsius higher than the historical norm. This alarming increase in temperature marks the highest recorded figure since the agency began keeping weather statistics 125 years ago in 1898.



This remarkable heatwave in Japan is not an isolated incident but part of a global trend driven by the accelerating effects of climate change. Several other countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland, have also reported their warmest Septembers on record. These unprecedented temperature spikes are indicative of the broader and alarming pattern of global warming.



In Japan, the extreme heatwave affected multiple regions, with 101 out of 153 observation locations across the country breaking records for average temperatures. Notably, Tokyo experienced an all-time high of 26.7 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit), Osaka recorded 27.9 degrees Celsius, and Nagoya reached 27.3 degrees Celsius. The 2.66-degree Celsius temperature increase is considered "extraordinary" and surpasses previous records by a significant margin, as stated by Masayuki Hirai, an official from the Japan Meteorological Agency.



These soaring temperatures in Japan and around the world are a stark reminder of the urgent need for global efforts to combat climate change and its potentially devastating consequences. The unprecedented warming trends highlight the imperative of taking bold and swift action to mitigate the impact of climate change on our planet.

