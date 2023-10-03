Digihost Increases Month Over Month BTC Output By 21% And Provides September 2023 Production Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022.



HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the“ Company ”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin (“ BTC ”) production results for the month ended September 30, 2023, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Production Highlights for September 2023



Mined approximately 85 BTC. Production of daily BTC mined increased by 21% over the previous month, as the Company finalized the infrastructure setup at its most recently acquired site. Infrastructure installation has been completed at the Company's other two sites.



The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $2.4 million as of September 30, 2023 (based on a BTC price of $26,968 as of September 30, 2023 per CoinMarketCap), which was approximately 10% greater than Digihost's cash, BTC and cash deposits of $2.2 million as of August 31, 2023 (based on a BTC price of $25,930 as of August 31, 2023 per CoinMarketCap).



Spent approximately $0.3 million on capital expenditure and mining infrastructure support equipment. Digihost continues to monitor its capital expenditures closely with self-funding to avoid equity dilution for its shareholders.



Consistent with management's ongoing commitment to avoid equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company has continued to monetize a portion of its BTC production to fully fund its energy costs.

The Company did not purchase or sell any miners during the month.



Operations Update

As a result of the Company's site acquisition in Q1 2023, Digihost's consolidated operating capacity across its three sites has increased to approximately 100MW, representing approximately 2 EH of computing power.

The Company anticipates that its total capacity will be fully deployed by the end of 2023. The plant will continue flexible operations to ensure that 24/7 dispatchable electrical supply is made available to upstate New York area residents, businesses and industry to mitigate impacts of power interruptions.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and, in addition to managing its own operations, provides hosting arrangements at its facilities.