China's golden week Begins on positive note with strong tourism activity

(MENAFN) The commencement of China's Golden Week has brought encouraging signs of recovery in the tourism sector, indicating a degree of resilience in consumer spending. According to reports from state media CCTV, tourism revenue surged to 342.24 billion yuan (USD46.9 billion) during the first three days leading up to the mid-autumn festival and National Day celebrations. This remarkable figure represents a substantial increase of 125 percent compared to the previous year. Concurrently, domestic tourist trips also saw a substantial year-on-year rise, reaching a total of 395 million, reflecting a 76% increase.



Economists at Citigroup Inc. noted that the initial transportation data revealed strong demand during these early days of the holiday period. They based this observation on data from the transport ministry, which indicated robust activity in railway and airline sectors. These developments mark a significant rebound in demand when compared to last year when China was still grappling with some of the world's strictest pandemic control measures.



This resurgence in tourism is not only a promising sign for the country's consumer market but also for its economy, which is currently navigating a fragile and uncertain recovery. These positive trends suggest that further policy support may be needed to bolster business confidence and stimulate spending, ultimately contributing to a more robust economic revival.

