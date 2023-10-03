Republican director: US border more significant than Ukraine

(MENAFN) House GOP president Kevin McCarthy stated in a meeting with a news agency on Sunday that as he stays dedicated to assisting Ukraine during its war with Russia, referring to the United States’ border safety problems should be a more significant urgency for United States legislators.



“The priority for me is America and our borders,” McCarthy, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, stated on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday. “Now, I support being able to make sure Ukraine has the weapons they need, but I firmly support [America’s] border first.”



McCarthy was talking merely hours following a last-minute budget agreement was conducted by Congress on Saturday eve to stop what could have been an expensive as well as troublesome closing of the United States federal administration.



The halt, which finances the administration till mid-November, did not involve USD6 billion in extra army assistance for Ukraine demanded by the White House, as opposition swirls between hardline Republicans concerning Leader Joe Biden’s backing for Kiev during its war with Moscow.



