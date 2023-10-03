Prominent Tunisian politicians launch hunger strike in protest of detention

(MENAFN) In a bold protest against their imprisonment and the increasing crackdown by authorities in Tunisia, five senior Tunisian politicians have embarked on a hunger strike, according to a statement from a prisoners' group on Monday. These political figures have chosen to join the hunger strike initiated by Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda Party, who declared his hunger strike in a show of solidarity with dissident Jawhar Ben Mubarak, himself having begun a hunger strike on September 26.



The Defense Authority for Political Detainees in Tunisia identified the latest hunger strikers as Issam Chebbi, who serves as the secretary-general of the Tunisian Republican Party, along with Ghazi Chaouachi, Abdel Hamid Jlassi, Khayam Turki, and Ridha Belhaj. These individuals have been detained without trial since February, a situation that has drawn significant criticism and concern.



Tunisian authorities have yet to issue an official response to this latest development, but they have previously accused these political prisoners of engaging in a "conspiracy against state security." The Republican Party, acknowledging the hunger strike undertaken by Chebbi and other political detainees, has held the authorities fully accountable for their well-being and safety.



This hunger strike, which now involves several prominent political figures, underscores the deepening political tensions in Tunisia and the growing discontent with the government's actions. It also highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the treatment of political detainees and the rule of law in the country.

MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107178828